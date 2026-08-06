Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesSBI Q1 PreviewDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 414.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 414.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 1470.51 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 414.85% to Rs 288.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 1470.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 982.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1470.51982.28 50 OPM %24.746.09 -PBDT392.7678.46 401 PBT386.6072.28 435 NP288.0655.95 415

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 37.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 275.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Aster DM Quality Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SRM Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story