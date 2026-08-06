Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 414.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 1470.51 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 414.85% to Rs 288.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 1470.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 982.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1470.51982.2824.746.09392.7678.46386.6072.28288.0655.95

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