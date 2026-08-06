Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 414.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 1470.51 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 414.85% to Rs 288.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 1470.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 982.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1470.51982.28 50 OPM %24.746.09 -PBDT392.7678.46 401 PBT386.6072.28 435 NP288.0655.95 415
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