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Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 1213.70 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 62.01% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 1213.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 999.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.64% to Rs 181.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.25% to Rs 4326.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3786.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1213.70999.29 21 4326.453786.75 14 OPM %5.364.83 -5.674.27 - PBDT75.7648.71 56 271.08179.92 51 PBT68.0342.41 60 244.39155.71 57 NP47.3429.22 62 181.84113.20 61

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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