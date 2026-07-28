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Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 26.52 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 11.73% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5223.76 12 OPM %17.9522.01 -PBDT3.524.05 -13 PBT2.022.45 -18 NP1.581.79 -12

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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