Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 95.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 29.60 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 95.94% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.22% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 106.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.