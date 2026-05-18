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Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 95.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 29.60 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 95.94% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.22% to Rs 8.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 106.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.6029.51 0 106.55105.68 1 OPM %14.5627.08 -22.2224.41 - PBDT3.106.77 -54 18.3720.07 -8 PBT1.395.01 -72 11.7713.42 -12 NP0.184.43 -96 8.0110.57 -24

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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