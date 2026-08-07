Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 20.10 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 29.69% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.1019.02 6 OPM %34.4335.75 -PBDT8.346.93 20 PBT7.796.36 22 NP5.944.58 30
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