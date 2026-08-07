Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 20.10 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 29.69% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.1019.0234.4335.758.346.937.796.365.944.58

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