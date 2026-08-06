Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels Q1 PAT tanks 95% YoY to Rs 0.29 crore

Sayaji Hotels fell 1.90% to Rs 309 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 95.20% to Rs 0.29 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 6.05 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations decreased 20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.55 crore in Q1 FY27, down 94.36% as against Rs 9.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Total expenses shed 34.76% to Rs 24.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 37.14 crore in Q1 FY26. Food & beverages consumed stood at Rs 2.12 crore (down 56.64% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 9.60 crore (down 0.31% YoY) during the period under review.

Sayaji Hotels is in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid declines after Q1 PAT drops 21% QoQ to Rs 3,598 crore

Volumes soar at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Nifty trades tad above 24,650; oil & gas shares in demand

Ola Electric opens its sales and service network to dealer partners across India

Garware Technical Fibres spurts after Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Next Story