SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 104.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 141.60 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 104.99% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 141.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.01% to Rs 25.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 403.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.