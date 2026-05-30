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SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 104.99% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 141.60 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 104.99% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 141.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.01% to Rs 25.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 403.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.6096.30 47 403.21300.05 34 OPM %4.184.74 -8.296.06 - PBDT8.734.35 101 36.0519.96 81 PBT8.224.01 105 34.2518.35 87 NP8.224.01 105 25.2713.37 89

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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