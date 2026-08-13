SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 267.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.10% to Rs 121.08 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 267.82% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 121.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.121.0872.4610.847.4913.253.8412.753.479.602.61

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