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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 267.82% in the June 2026 quarter

SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 267.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 67.10% to Rs 121.08 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 267.82% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 121.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.0872.46 67 OPM %10.847.49 -PBDT13.253.84 245 PBT12.753.47 267 NP9.602.61 268

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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