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SBC Exports secures Rs 18-cr export order from Dubai-based company

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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SBC Exports has received a repeat export order worth Rs 18 crore from Dubai-based HUXXE Readymade Garments Trading LLC for the supply of garment products.

The order is scheduled to be executed within one year from the date of the purchase order, i.e., 2 June 2026. The contract has been awarded by an international entity and is not a related-party transaction.

SBC Exports is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of garments, IT support services, & tour and travel services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 105% to Rs 8.22 crore on a 47% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 141.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of SBC Exports shed 0.11% to Rs 36.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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