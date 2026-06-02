SBC Exports secures Rs 18-cr export order from Dubai-based company

SBC Exports has received a repeat export order worth Rs 18 crore from Dubai-based HUXXE Readymade Garments Trading LLC for the supply of garment products.

The order is scheduled to be executed within one year from the date of the purchase order, i.e., 2 June 2026. The contract has been awarded by an international entity and is not a related-party transaction.

SBC Exports is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of garments, IT support services, & tour and travel services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 105% to Rs 8.22 crore on a 47% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 141.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.