SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.460.57110.8784.210.200.220.190.220.190.22

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