SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.57 -19 OPM %110.8784.21 -PBDT0.200.22 -9 PBT0.190.22 -14 NP0.190.22 -14
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