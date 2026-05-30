SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.48% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 24.65% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.11% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.