Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.65% in the March 2026 quarter

SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 16.48% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 24.65% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.11% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.760.91 -16 2.632.95 -11 OPM %102.6395.60 -69.2081.02 - PBDT0.390.52 -25 0.131.72 -92 PBT0.390.52 -25 0.131.72 -92 NP1.771.42 25 1.512.44 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 48.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) standalone net profit declines 54.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Purple Agrotech Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story