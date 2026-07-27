SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 28.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.43% to Rs 489.37 croreNet profit of SBFC Finance rose 28.97% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 489.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales489.37387.07 26 OPM %67.7168.64 -PBDT178.97140.74 27 PBT174.12135.70 28 NP130.12100.89 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content