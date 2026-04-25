SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 452.26 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 30.05% to Rs 122.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 452.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.61% to Rs 450.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 1673.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1283.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.