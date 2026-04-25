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SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 452.26 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 30.05% to Rs 122.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 452.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.61% to Rs 450.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 1673.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1283.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales452.26359.26 26 1673.191283.96 30 OPM %69.9768.96 -69.3569.60 - PBDT169.14130.36 30 623.70475.33 31 PBT164.13125.80 30 603.59458.52 32 NP122.7794.40 30 450.83345.17 31

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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