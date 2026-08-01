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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the June 2026 quarter

SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 555.72 crore

Net profit of SBI Cap Securities rose 3.73% to Rs 120.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 555.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 526.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales555.72526.05 6 OPM %43.6543.61 -PBDT182.37178.21 2 PBT170.15167.90 1 NP120.39116.06 4

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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