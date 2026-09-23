SBI Card launches fixed deposit backed Advantage SBI Card on SBI YONO

SBI Card announced the launch of Advantage SBI Card on SBI YONO, introducing a seamless digital journey that enables customers to avail a secured credit card backed by a fixed deposit.

The end-to-end digital journey for secured credit cards on SBI YONO, further strengthens customer's access to credit through a seamless and convenient digital experience.

Customers can apply for four secured Advantage SBI Card - SBI Card Elite, SBI Card Prime, SimplyClick SBI Card, and SimplySAVE SBI Card on SBI YONO.

The launch brings together SBI Card's trusted credit card expertise along with SBI's reach and digital capabilities of YONO platform to deliver a simple yet enhanced customer experience. Customers with a fixed deposit with SBI can easily apply for the secured Advantage SBI Card through a 100% paperless journey on SBI YONO. The initiative combines the security of a fixed deposit with the convenience and benefits of a credit card, enabling customers to enjoy a rewarding experience across their everyday spends.