SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 714, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.83% rally in NIFTY and a 10.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 714, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 23702.25. The Sensex is at 76283.05, down 0.76%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 6.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25920.8, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.05 lakh shares in last one month.