SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 602.3, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 602.3, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 6.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.84 lakh shares in last one month.