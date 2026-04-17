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SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 1.24%, rises for third straight session

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
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SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 694.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 0% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 694.1, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has dropped around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26343.55, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 693.9, up 1.23% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 23.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% gain in NIFTY and a 0% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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