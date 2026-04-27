SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 14.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.57% to Rs 4934.50 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 14.06% to Rs 609.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 534.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 4934.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4673.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 2166.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1916.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 19899.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18072.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.