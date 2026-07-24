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SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 5040.55 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 19.51% to Rs 664.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 555.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 5040.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4876.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5040.554876.92 3 OPM %29.8329.48 -PBDT923.64783.39 18 PBT893.13748.36 19 NP664.44555.96 20

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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