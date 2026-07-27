SBI Factors standalone net profit declines 23.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.18% to Rs 69.69 croreNet profit of SBI Factors declined 23.29% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 69.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales69.6975.08 -7 OPM %74.7985.52 -PBDT20.4128.76 -29 PBT19.3927.78 -30 NP16.5321.55 -23
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