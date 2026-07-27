SBI Factors standalone net profit declines 23.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.18% to Rs 69.69 crore

Net profit of SBI Factors declined 23.29% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 69.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.69.6975.0874.7985.5220.4128.7619.3927.7816.5321.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News