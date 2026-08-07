State Bank of India (SBI) added 2.55% to Rs 1,112.50 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 10.23% to Rs 21,121.22 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026, compared with Rs 19,160.44 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total income rose 6.26% YoY to Rs 1,43,819.15 crore, while profit before provisions and contingencies grew 9.77% to Rs 33,529 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) climbed 14.88% YoY to Rs 46,992 crore, reflecting healthy growth in the bank's lending business. The domestic net interest margin (NIM), however, moderated marginally to 3.00% in Q1 FY27 from 3.01% in the year-ago period.

SBI's balance sheet remained strong, with total deposits rising 9.73% YoY to Rs 60.06 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026. Gross advances grew 18.63% YoY to Rs 50.47 lakh crore, underscoring sustained credit demand across segments. Domestic CASA increased 9.30% YoY to Rs 22.61 lakh crore. However, the CASA ratio eased by 12 basis points to 39.24% from 39.36% a year earlier. The bank continued to strengthen its asset quality during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined 36 basis points to 1.47% as of 30 June 2026 from 1.83% a year earlier, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) improved by 9 basis points to 0.38% from 0.47%. In absolute terms, gross NPAs declined 4.83% YoY to Rs 74,272 crore.