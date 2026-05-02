SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 478.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 2649.48 crore

Net profit of SBI General Insurance Company rose 478.90% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 2649.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2353.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.69% to Rs 552.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 9784.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8804.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.