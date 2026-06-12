SBI gets new government-nominated director on Central Board

State Bank of India said that the Government of India has appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Lohiya as a government-nominated director on the Central Board of the bank.

Lohiya, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the AssamMeghalaya cadre, is currently serving as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services. He previously served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and has held several senior administrative positions, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Assam, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, and Director in the Prime Ministers Office.

He is an alumnus of St. Stephens College, University of Delhi.