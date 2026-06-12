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SBI gets new government-nominated director on Central Board

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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State Bank of India said that the Government of India has appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Lohiya as a government-nominated director on the Central Board of the bank.

Lohiya, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the AssamMeghalaya cadre, is currently serving as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services. He previously served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and has held several senior administrative positions, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Assam, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, and Director in the Prime Ministers Office.

He is an alumnus of St. Stephens College, University of Delhi.

The Central Board of State Bank of India comprises government nominees and statutory directors and is responsible for the banks strategic oversight and governance.

State Bank of India is Indias largest public sector lender with operations across retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, international banking and financial services.

The banks net profit stood at Rs 19,684 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.58% year-on-year but down 6.39% sequentially. Total income stood at Rs 1,40,412 crore, down 2.41% YoY and marginally lower on a sequential basis.

Shares of State Bank of India rose 0.92% to Rs 1,009.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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