SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1459.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.37% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.08% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1459.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21841.15, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1467.45, up 1.41% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 28.37% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.08% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 75.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

