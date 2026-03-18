SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.69%, up for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1964.7, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.98% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1964.7, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 3.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25724.65, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1964.2, up 1.39% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 32.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.98% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.