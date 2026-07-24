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SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21.97% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 20078.21 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 21.97% to Rs 724.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 594.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 20078.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17178.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20078.2117178.50 17 OPM %3.773.86 -PBDT793.12656.20 21 PBT793.12656.20 21 NP724.93594.37 22

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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