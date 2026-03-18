SBI raises funds aggregating to Rs 6,051 crore via bond route

State Bank of India (SBI) said that it has raised Rs 6,051 crores at a coupon rate of 7.05% through its second Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year.

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 10 years, with call option after 5 years and each anniversary date thereafter.

These bonds are rated AAA with stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings and India Ratings and Research.

The bank further informed that the issue had attracted strong response from investors with bids of approximately 2 times against the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore.

The total number of bids received was 47 indicating participation from diverse set of qualified institutional bidders. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks etc.