SC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 47700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1668.69% to Rs 37.85 croreNet profit of SC Agrotech rose 47700.00% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1668.69% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.852.14 1669 OPM %33.691.40 -PBDT12.750.03 42400 PBT12.750.03 42400 NP9.560.02 47700
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