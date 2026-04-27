SC mandates ICU norms across India; seeks action plans in 3 weeks

The Supreme Court of India has directed all States and Union Territories to prepare and submit action plans for implementing minimum Intensive Care Unit (ICU) standards within three weeks.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan said the process has reached an important stage and must move quickly. The court has taken on record a consensus document on ICU standards and asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to circulate it to all States and upload it on its website.

States have been directed to hold meetings within one week. Senior health officials must work with experts to identify five key priority areas, especially in manpower, equipment and logistics. They must also prepare a practical implementation plan along with a monitoring mechanism.