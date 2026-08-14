Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.30% to Rs 2.16 croreNet profit of Scan Projects declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.30% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.162.71 -20 OPM %4.635.54 -PBDT0.190.21 -10 PBT0.180.20 -10 NP0.130.15 -13
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