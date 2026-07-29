Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 26.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 257.79 croreNet profit of Scan Steels rose 26.19% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 257.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 232.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales257.79232.00 11 OPM %9.088.33 -PBDT21.2317.82 19 PBT17.3113.88 25 NP13.2510.50 26
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