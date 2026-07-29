Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 26.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 257.79 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 26.19% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 257.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 232.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.257.79232.009.088.3321.2317.8217.3113.8813.2510.50

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