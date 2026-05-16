Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 65.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 281.66 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 65.61% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 281.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.66% to Rs 22.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 838.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 789.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.