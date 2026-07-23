Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 13.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 2760.55 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 13.47% to Rs 325.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 287.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 2760.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2352.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2760.552352.59 17 OPM %18.0818.28 -PBDT534.32472.07 13 PBT443.22391.35 13 NP325.78287.11 13
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