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Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 25.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 2585.64 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 25.61% to Rs 316.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 2585.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2174.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2585.642174.41 19 OPM %18.5018.07 -PBDT519.46424.83 22 PBT429.00341.73 26 NP316.07251.62 26

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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