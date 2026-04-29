Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 25.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 2585.64 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 25.61% to Rs 316.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 2585.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2174.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.2585.642174.4118.5018.07519.46424.83429.00341.73316.07251.62

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