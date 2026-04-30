Schaeffler India has reported 20.5% rise in net profit to Rs 319.7 crore in Q1 2026 from Rs 265.4 crore in Q1 2025.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 2,506.96 crore, up 18.8% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 18.64% YoY to Rs 483 crore, EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 19.3% in the first quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 2026 stood at Rs 425.71 crore, up by 19.7% from Rs 355.71 crore in Q1 2025.

Harsha Kadam, managing director and chief executive officer, said: "We are pleased to report continued strong growth momentum across all our business segments.