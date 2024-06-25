Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler launches planetary gear system for hybrid vehicles

Schaeffler launches planetary gear system for hybrid vehicles

Jun 25 2024
Schaeffler India has announced the launch of its innovative Planetary Gear System (PGS) from Schaeffler's Hosur Plant. This solution is specifically designed for Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) vehicles in India. This innovative product marks a significant step forward in the Indian automotive sector, aligning with the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative and the growing demand for hybrid vehicles.

PGS by Schaeffler India will not only enhance vehicle performance but also offer several benefits to OEM partners. By manufacturing these systems locally, we are offering a robust value proposition to our OEM partners. This local production ensures Schaeffler India brings its global innovation and quality to local OEM partners in India.

Schaeffler's advanced Planetary Gear System compliments hybrid automotive technology and ensures reduced emissions, improved mileage and provide versatile functionality, ensuring smooth operations and seamless gear shifts in hybrid vehicles.

The Planetary Gear Systems are engineered to support the changing consumer behavior and increasing demand for hybrid vehicles. This technology further strengthens our commitment to innovation and sustainability, as our new and improved gear systems are crucial in reducing the overall carbon footprint of the automotive industry. In addition to their application in hybrid vehicles, Planetary Gear System can be customized for use in Eaxle variants, providing flexible solutions to meet the diverse needs of modern vehicle manufacturers.

Jun 25 2024

