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Scheme of PLI to Executives of Public Sector banks kept in abeyance in response to employees' concerns

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Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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The Union Finance Minister yesterday interacted with a delegation of bank employees representing different Public Sector Banks (PSBs) led by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. The delegation raised various issues relating to the banking sector including review of ex-gratia, medical facility for retired employees, revisiting the present structure of Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme applicable for the employees of PSBs, and other concerns related to employees. The concerns expressed by bank employees were taken cognizance of, and in response to the representation received on the PLI structure, it was decided to keep in abeyance the implementation of the PLI Scheme dated 19.11.2024 for FY 202526 and take up the same during the ongoing Bipartite Settlement/ Joint Note discussions.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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