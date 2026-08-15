Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 69.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.78% to Rs 651.36 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 69.84% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 651.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 621.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.651.36621.635.2311.1525.8162.8616.9955.8912.4441.24

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