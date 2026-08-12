Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 45.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 109.53 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 45.09% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 109.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales109.5393.71 17 OPM %5.1111.76 -PBDT7.4312.26 -39 PBT6.2310.95 -43 NP4.478.14 -45
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