Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 45.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 109.53 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems declined 45.09% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 109.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.109.5393.715.1111.767.4312.266.2310.954.478.14

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