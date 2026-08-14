Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.140.1642.8637.500.050.050.050.050.040.04

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