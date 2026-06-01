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Scintilla Commercial & Credit standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.16 -19 0.580.62 -6 OPM %53.8575.00 --22.416.45 - PBDT0.060.11 -45 -0.170 0 PBT0.060.11 -45 -0.170 0 NP0.070.11 -36 -0.190.03 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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