Scoda Tubes standalone net profit declines 25.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.64% to Rs 124.35 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes declined 25.85% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.64% to Rs 124.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.124.3597.4212.8514.5611.1310.847.009.275.257.08

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