Scoda Tubes standalone net profit declines 25.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.64% to Rs 124.35 croreNet profit of Scoda Tubes declined 25.85% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.64% to Rs 124.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.3597.42 28 OPM %12.8514.56 -PBDT11.1310.84 3 PBT7.009.27 -24 NP5.257.08 -26
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