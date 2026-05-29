Scoobee Day Garments India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.58% to Rs 5.95 crore

Net loss of Scoobee Day Garments India reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.58% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.