Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sea TV Network consolidated net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sea TV Network consolidated net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Sea TV Network declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.09% to Rs 8.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.793.50 -20 8.6311.52 -25 OPM %-28.67-20.86 --30.59-30.73 - PBDT0.360.52 -31 1.050 0 PBT0.140.63 -78 0.51-0.43 LP NP0.140.31 -55 0.52-0.75 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Purohit Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Balaji Amines commences commercial production of New Dimethyl Ether (DME) Plant

Nifty trades below 23,600 level; European mkt opens lower

ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story