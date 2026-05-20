Sea TV Network consolidated net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Sea TV Network declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.09% to Rs 8.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.