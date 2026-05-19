SEAMEC consolidated net profit rises 140.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 327.07 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC rose 140.76% to Rs 103.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 327.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 180.51% to Rs 251.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.12% to Rs 952.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 651.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.