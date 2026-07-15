Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC enters charter hire contract for SEAMEC GLORIOUS
SEAMEC has entered into a Bimco Charter Party with M/s. Lamprell Energy for Charter Hire of our Barge SEAMEC GLORIOUS for working in Mumbai High & West Coast Offshore including Daman Oilfield for carrying out jobs related to offshore accommodation and hook-up work barge & Support for Project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The firm period of Charter is for 180 days with option for extension. The charter to commence within the window period of 15 October 2026 to 31 October 2026.

The total value of the contract is USD 5.21 million, inclusive of GST.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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