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Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.87% to Rs 4.93 crore

Net Loss of Seasons Textiles reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.935.86 -16 23.3027.30 -15 OPM %18.8611.09 -14.2912.05 - PBDT0.350.18 94 1.341.07 25 PBT0.05-0.15 LP 0.14-0.31 LP NP-0.04-0.28 86 0.17-0.34 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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