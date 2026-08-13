Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.767.7019.2711.300.310.340.040.040.130.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News