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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.767.70 -25 OPM %19.2711.30 -PBDT0.310.34 -9 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.130.17 -24

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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