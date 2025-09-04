SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, stated yesterday talked about the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations (PIT Regulations) and their specific implications for listed banks. As a listed entity, every bank is required to comply with the same regulatory framework that governs all listed companies; this includes ensuring timely disclosures, preventing insider trading, and maintaining confidentiality of price - sensitive information. As a fiduciary, the bank frequently comes into possess ion of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) concerning other listed companies- information that could directly impact the stock market if misused or leaked. He urged banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers. Listed banks should amid to become models of transparency, integrity, and ethical leadership, Pandy noted.

