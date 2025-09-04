Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

SEBI Chair urges banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, stated yesterday talked about the SEBI Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations (PIT Regulations) and their specific implications for listed banks. As a listed entity, every bank is required to comply with the same regulatory framework that governs all listed companies; this includes ensuring timely disclosures, preventing insider trading, and maintaining confidentiality of price - sensitive information. As a fiduciary, the bank frequently comes into possess ion of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) concerning other listed companies- information that could directly impact the stock market if misused or leaked. He urged banks to strengthen internal controls and empower compliance officers. Listed banks should amid to become models of transparency, integrity, and ethical leadership, Pandy noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

Karnataka Bank appoints Raja B S as COO

Asian Hotels gains on appointing Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as chairman of the board

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Delta Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story